Last week, word got out that there’s a new Animal Collective album on the way. Next month, the band will follow up 2016’s Painting With with a new double LP called Tangerine Reef. And today, the band has made the formal announcement, and we get all the details, as well as the video for first single “Hair Cutter.”

This time around, the version of the band we hear is Avey Tare, Geologist, and Deakin, so Panda Bear sat this one out. The trio recorded Tangerine Reef to commemorate the International Year Of The Reef. And the LP is a full-on visual album, a collaboration with the deep-sea art-and-science duo Coral Morphologic, comprised of marine biologist Colin Foord and musician J.D. McKay. Animal Collective worked with Coral Morphologic on a site-specific New Orleans performance earlier this year, and now they’ve gotten together to make this full collaboration.

On Tangerine Reef, AnCo soundtrack Coral Morphologic’s images of the very strange and colorful creatures that can be found at the bottom of the sea. Based on “Hair Cutter,” we should probably expect this version of AnCo to be the droning, psychedelic one, not the song-focused one. The “Hair Cutter” video is an Apple Music exclusive right now, and if you’re signed in, you can watch it here. Below, check out the “Hair Cutter” audio via Spotify, a trailer for the album and the tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hair Cutter

02 “Buffalo Tomato”

03 “Inspector Gadget”

04 “Buxom”

05 “Coral Understanding”

06 “Airpipe (To A New Transition)”

07 “Jake And Me”

08 “Coral By Numbers”

09 “Hip Sponge”

10 “Coral Realization”

11 “Lundsten Coral”

12 “Palythoa”

13 “Best Of Times (Worst Of All)”

Tangerine Reef is out 8/17 on Domino, and the full-length movie will be for sale on the band’s website on the same day.