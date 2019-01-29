It has now been six years since UK art-rockers These New Puritans came out with Field Of Reeds, their last album. We could probably look up what they’ve been doing in their time away, but instead, let’s assume that they’ve spent the entire time since the middle Obama years in dark rooms, staring handsomely at candles. And now they’re finally ready to come back.

Back in November, These New Puritans released “Into The Fire,” their first single since 2013. (It featured a god of dark and culty music, Current 93 leader David Tibet, which is cool.) And today, These New Puritans announce that they’ll be back this spring with a new album called Inside The Rose. They’ve also shared its title track, a tingly and staticy irregular-heartbeat throb.

TNP frontman George Barnett co-directed the “Inside The Rose” video with photographer Harley Weir. The clip shows a series of naked bodies, some of them androgynous, twirling through water or around stripper poles. It’s not especially sexual, at least given what that last sentence says. Instead, it’s more of a fine-art study of bodies. Still, it seems like it’s not really all that puritan, so we’re going to have to face the possibility that their band name isn’t really 100% sincere. Check it out below.

Inside The Rose is out 3/22; pre-order it here.