Yves Tumor – “Noid” Video

Genre-agnostic experimentalist Yves Tumor has shared a video for his song “Noid,” the lead single from last year’s full-length Safe In The Hands Of Love, which we called one of the best electronic albums of the year.

Directed by Andreas Brauning, the video shows Tumor walking around downtown Los Angeles, making an uncommonly conspicuous appearance in street clothes. As he brushes past impoverished avenues, he witnesses, and falls victim to, police abuse. The clip materializes this song’s concern with police brutality in full view. Paranoid string samples and rending synths accompany bird’s-eye views and frenetic camerawork. The coup de grace is Tumor’s uneasy, fiery performance. It all culminates into a haunting visual accompaniment to the noise-pop track.

This release is also arguably Tumor’s most upfront and vulnerable appearance in one of his videos yet. After exposing the enigmatic contours of his psyche on his breakout album, the artist continues shedding his outer veil.

See the video for “Noid” below. Also, check out Stereogum’s Yves Tumor primer for newcomers.

Safe In The Hands Of Love is out now on Warp.