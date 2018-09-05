Stream Yves Tumor’s Surprise Album Safe In The Hands Of Love

Tennessee-born experimentalist Yves Tumor just dropped his new album Safe In The Hands Of Love, his first since signing to Warp Records. The surprise release follows his string of new singles including “Noid,” “Licking An Orchid,” and Monday’s “Lifetime.”

Tumor is mysterious and his sound constantly evolving. Safe In The Hands Of Love carries a propulsive dose of exploratory noise and newly polished sheen while still embracing the lo-fi haunts of 2016’s excellent Serpent Music. He fluidly confronts the gothic, the surreal, and the uncomfortable. The album features guest spots from Croatian Amor, James K, Oxhy, and Puce Mary. Stream it below via Apple Music and catch Tumor on tour this month with Blood Orange.

TOUR DATES:

9/26 New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

9/27 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

9/28 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

10/01 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

10/02 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

10/05 Warsaw, PL @ Avant Art

10/06 Prague. CZ @ Lunchmeat Festival

10/14 Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Festival

11/08 Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who Festival

11/10 Barcelona, ES @ Mira Festival

* with Blood Orange

Safe In The Hands of Love is out now digitally with physical editions out 10/12 via Warp Records. Purchase it here.