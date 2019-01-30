A new film about Celine Dion is set to be released in 2020 by French studio Gaumont. According to Variety, Dion has authorized The Power Of Love and granted the rights to her music. The film will include classic hits like “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and more. Valerie Lemercier will serve double duty, directing the biopic and starring as Dion.

The Power Of Love follows Dion growing up in Quebec in the ’60s and rising to fame in her teen years. It will be shot mainly in French in France, Spain, Canada and Las Vegas. Lemercier tells Variety that she was initially inspired by Dion’s grief after the death of her husband: “I discovered the strength of their love story and their great humor, and I better understood how the alchemy of their three individual ambitions made an unwanted, little girl the greatest star on the planet.”

Recently, Dion contributed a charming, tongue-in-cheek song to the Deadpool 2 soundtrack, sang a duet of “My Heart Will Go On” with Steve Aoki, met Drake, and performed at a Leonard Cohen tribute concert.