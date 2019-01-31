King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Cyboogie” Video

In 2017, the Aussie psych-rock mob King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard pulled off something incredible. At the beginning of the year, they promised that they’d release five new albums before the year was over. And then they did it. And all the albums were worth hearing. (For my money, the best of them was Polygondwanaland, and it was straight-up great.) Last year, there was chatter about another new album, and it didn’t happen. But now that machine has rumbled to life. There is a new King Gizzard single, and it rules.

“Cyboogie,” which the band has been teasing this week, is a seven-minute monster-stomp. The song is built on a titanic glam-shuffle beat, and it’s full of sci-fi keyboard noises and bugged-out vocodered vocals. The song doesn’t fit into any established genres, so let’s call it hammerhead electro-prog, and let’s also enjoy imagining the ’70s exploitation thriller that it might’ve soundtracked.

Actually, we don’t have to imagine that, since there’s a video, too. Director Jason Galea has shot the band on grainy old film, and he’s filmed them performing in mad scientist’s laboratory, wearing absurd uniforms and tweaking ominous-looking knobs. It’s a cool visual accompaniment for a cool piece of music, and you can check it out below.

Right now, you can buy “Cyboogie” at Bandcamp.