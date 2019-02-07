Rozi Plain – “Conditions”

Rozi Plain spent the majority of last year playing bass and touring the world with UK-based indie band This Is The Kit. This newfound worldliness makes itself known on her newest single called “Conditions,” and it’s just lovely.

Plain’s most recent album was 2016’s Friend of a Friend, which followed her 2015 pop and folk fusion record Friend. But the sound from her new stuff seems to depict a more complex approach to her otherwise folky and quiet vibe. Even the album artwork seems to reflect this wholly atmospheric outlook, with sun rays barely making their way through the clouds as Plain observes their outward reach from the middle of a field.

Similarly to “Symmetrical,” the first single from Plain’s upcoming album What A Boost, “Conditions” has an ethereal feel with shimmering trills highlighting the heights we can expect she’ll reach with this record. It’s as interesting as it is gorgeous, its verses resolving intricately with a mysterious whooshing melody that will make you feel like you’re peacefully watching the world float by from a hot air balloon.

The tempo is a bit quicker than “Symmetrical,” creating a groove that methodically grounds the track throughout. Cinematic strings appear on the second half, again sending you straight into the stratosphere.

Here’s what Plain had to say about the new track:

This song is about hunting for drafts in a well insulated house. Searching for the rooftop without any frost on a freezing day . Wondering about the heating situation. Inside feelings. Outside feelings. We recorded the guitar and drums of this song in LA with Chris Cohen on a day off whilst on tour with This Is The Kit. And then spent the next year adding bits here and there. It was a song I tried to record before that needed a bit of a new prism applied to it. Maybe re-recording a song about minus freezing weather in the 35 degree californian sun was just what it needed. Warm the place up a bit. Gerard Black (from Babe and François & the Atlas Mountains) added his synths in Glasgow and i added quite a bit of Jupiter (that i recently aquired ) in London. Alabaster dePlume’s saxophone appears right at the end.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

02/15 Gateshead, UK @ MAPS Festival

04/24 Brighton, UK @ Hope and Ruin

04/25 Bristol, UK @ Southbank Club

04/26 Northampton, UK @ The Lab

04/27 Reading, UK @ Are You Listening Festival

04/28 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/02 Manchester, UK @ YES

05/03 Glasgow, UK @ Blue Arrow

05/05 Leicester, UK @ Handmade Festival

05/06 Bath, UK @ Komedia

05/07 London, UK @ Oslo Hackney

08/29-09/01 Larmer Tree Gardens, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

What A Boost is out 4/5 on Memphis Industries. Pre-order it here.