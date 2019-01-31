Karen O – “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” (Smashing Pumpkins Cover)

Karen O has recorded a cover of the Smashing Pumpkins’ Melon Collie track “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” for the upcoming Amazon Prime original series Hanna. The show is based of the 2011 movie of the same name that stars Saoirse Ronan, which is really great! I can’t attest to the show yet, but everyone should see the movie.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer has had some involvement with the show already — she contributed another new song to it, “Anti-Lullaby,” that came out a couple weeks ago. The Hanna TV series debuts on 2/3.

Check out Karen O’s Smashing Pumpkins cover below.

Smashing Pumpkins like it: