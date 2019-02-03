Jenny Lewis released her last album, The Voyager, in 2014. Soon, she’ll share its follow-up, On The Line. We heard the pop-rock lead single, “Red Bull & Hennessy,” late last month. Lewis appeared on the most recent episode of the Chris Thile-hosted Live From Here, where she performed the new song. She’s backed by Dylan Day on guitar and a full band comprising Sara Watkins, Mike Elizondo, Jeff Babko, Chris Eldridge, Trevor Lawrence Jr., and Gabe Witcher. Check out Lewis’ live performance of “Red Bull & Hennessy” below. It sounds even better live.