Ex Hex – “Tough Enough” Video

Ex Hex are coming back, and that is a fucking awesome thing. It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the DC power-pop power trio, led by the Helium/Wild Flag legend Mary Timony. They released their excellent debut album Rips in 2014, and then we didn’t hear anything (though bassist Betsy Wright did release a great album with her duo Bat Fangs). But next month, Wild Flag will triumphantly return with the new LP It’s Real. We’ve posted first single “Cosmic Cave,” and now they’ve shared another jam called “Tough Enough.”

As far as I can tell, “Tough Enough” has nothing to do with the old MTV reality show about aspiring pro wrestlers. Instead, it’s a straight-up stomper, another onslaught of hooks and riffs. In a press release, the band say that the song is “all about three-dimensional power chords interplaying with whammy dive bombs. It’s a song about turning on your tough switch and forging ahead through whatever storms are happening around you ’cause you have no choice.”

Director Brandon Herman’s video starts with the members of Ex Hex attempting to film a grainy VHS music video. But things take a few twists. There’s a nuclear explosion, a fallout shelter, and a best-case-scenario apocalypse where only the rockers survive the obliteration of DC. (Hopefully, the extended cut shows us that the go-go bands made it, too.) Check it out below.

It’s Real is out 3/22 on Merge. Pre-order it here.