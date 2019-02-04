21 Savage’s Lawyer Says He “Never Hid His Immigration Status,” Applied For New Visa In 2017

ICE detained 21 Savage yesterday, possibly as part of an operation targeting his cousin, fellow Atlanta rapper Young Nudy. The federal immigration police agency argued that 21, real name She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was a UK citizen who came to the US legally in 2005 and overstayed his visa.

Last week, during a Tonight Show performance of “A Lot” from his chart-topping album I Am > I Was, 21 added a new verse addressing current political situations, including a line in solidarity with foreign families separated at the US border: “Been through some things so I can’t imagine my kids stuck at the border/ Flint still need water/ People was innocent, couldn’t get lawyers.” This has caused some people, including our own Tom Breihan, to speculate that ICE targeted 21 in retaliation for the performance.

Now, 21’s lawyer, Charles H. Kuck, has given a new statement indicating that the rapper’s immigration status has never been a secret and that he applied for a new visa in 2017. “Mr. Abraham-Joseph has never hid his immigration status from the US government. The Department of Homeland Security has known his address and his history since his filing for the U Visa in 2017, yet they took no action against him until this past weekend.” The lawyer says ICE is trying to intimidate 21 into leaving the country, calling it a “civil law violation.”

Kuck continues, “”As a minor, his family overstayed their work visas, and he, like almost two million other children, was left without legal status through no fault of his own.” Also, “ICE can only continue to detain individuals who are a threat the community or a flight risk to not show up at their hearings. Obviously, our client is not a flight risk, as he is widely recognizable, and a prominent member of the music industry.”

The statement also indicates 21 was applying for a visa on the grounds that he was the victim of a crime; he was allegedly shot in a 2013 incident in which his best friend was murdered, and was “severely affected physically and mentally,” per Kuck. The lawyer claims that being the victim of a crime puts 21 in a strong position to secure permanent residence.

Here’s Kuck’s full statement via Rolling Stone: