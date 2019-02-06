Rosie Tucker – “Habit”

Last month, Rosie Tucker announced their sophomore album, Never Not Never Not Never Not, with “Gay Bar,” and today they’re sharing another new single from it, “Habit,” which was the track that stood out for me immediately on first listen. It chugs along opposite Tucker’s lyrics, which come out rushing out like water, their voice tripping over itself. It’s a wordy song about not being confident enough to say the right words, and Tucker manages to make that interior struggle into something we can all sing along to.

Here’s what Tucker had to say about the song:

“Habit” aims to describe the process of coming to terms with and moving through feelings of regret. I can’t always hope to resolve painful interpersonal conflicts alongside the people those conflicts concern, and bitterness feels practical, and anger comes naturally, and I often employ both against painful loose ends, even when these mechanisms wear me down and diminish in usefulness. I’ve found that if I want freedom from the bad feelings then I have to seek out forgiveness of myself and others by whatever terms are available the minute I’m ready to let go. I guess the song is about trying to get free of guilt and regret, to move to a lighter place.

The track debuted alongside an essay from Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin, which you can read over on The Talkhouse. Listen to the song below.

TOUR DATES:

02/19 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

03/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Hi Hat

03/12-15 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/20-24 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

* w/ Half Waif & Whitney Ballen

Never Not Never Not Never Not is out 3/8 via New Professor. Pre-order it here.