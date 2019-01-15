Rosie Tucker – “Gay Bar”

Los Angeles-based musician Rosie Tucker released their debut album, Lowlight, in 2015, and followed that up last year with a handful of songs, including “Fault Lines” and “Spinster Cycle,” both of which are featured on Tucker’s upcoming sophomore album, Never Not Never Not Never Not, which is being announced today alongside a new song.

“Gay Bar” highlights the perennial institution of its title, a portrait of the freedom and escapism that comes with queer spaces that are entirely your own. It twinkles and twangs with Tucker’s sharp narrative point — the “Saint Peter clad in leather” and “cowboys dipped in glitter” are familiar figures for anyone who has spent time in gay bars, with their sticky floors and disco lights and sense of endless opportunity.

“‘Gay Bar’ celebrates the incredible spectrum of characters dressed to impress at your average regional queer watering hole,” Tucker explains. “I’m aiming for innocence & bliss here — the joy of looking really good & dancing with people who already like you a lot.”

Towards the end, the song incorporates a warped sample of a Dusty Springfield quote from the ’70s in which she refused to put a label on her sexuality and closed a lot of doors for her in the process. “Gay Bar” is a testament to some of the progress we’ve made since that time, but it’s also a recognition that there will always be enclaves needed for those on the margins of society.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Gay Bar”

02 “Spinster Cycle”

03 “Real House Music”

04 “Fault Lines”

05 “Call It Awful”

06 “Habit”

07 “Never Not”

08 “Lauren”

09 “Shadow Of A Doubt”

10 “Iceberg”

11 “Pablo Neruda”

TOUR DATES:

01/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High

01/27 Los Angeles, CA @ The Love Song

03/12-15 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/20-24 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

Never Not Never Not Never Not is out 3/8 via New Professor. Pre-order it here.