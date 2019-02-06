Pet Shop Boys – “On Social Media”

Right now, immortal UK synthpop legends the Pet Shop Boys are working on a new album, the follow-up to 2016’s Super. They’re recording it with producer Stuart Price, of Les Rythmes Digitales and Zoot Woman. Its supposed to come out this fall. But before that arrives, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe have something else for us: An of-the-moment new EP called Agenda, recorded with producer Tim Powell, formerly of Xenomania. It’s coming out this Friday.

The Pet Shop Boys are preparing the world for the EP by releasing one song every day. Of the new EP, Tennant says, “It contains three satirical songs and one rather sad song. I think it’s because of the times we’re living through.” “On Social Media,” the new track that the duo shared this morning, is absolutely one of the satirical songs, though maybe you could argue that it’s rather sad, too.

Over a thumping house beat, Tennant deadpans about the shit that we’re all doing with our phones all day: “When you care about the issues of the day / Check your facts on Wikipedia / You can get into an argument right away / If you’re on social media.” Here’s the song:

“On Social Media” is actually the second new song that Pet Shop Boys have shared this week. It follows another satirical one, a sweeping and melodic jam called “Give Stupidity A Chance.” Here’s that:

The Agenda EP is out 2/8.