St. Vincent & Dua Lipa Performing Together At The Grammys

The Recording Academy announced that St. Vincent will perform with Dua Lipa this Sunday at the 2019 Grammy Awards. St. Vincent’s MASSEDUCTION is nominated for Best Alternative Rock Album and the title track is up for Best Rock Song. Dua Lipa is nominated in the Best New Artist category.

Other new additions to the ceremony program include Lady Gaga with Mark Ronson, as well as performances from Travis Scott, Andra Day, and Chloe x Halle. This will be Gaga’s fifth straight year performing at the Grammys. Katy Perry, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, and Kacey Musgraves will collaboratively pay tribute to Dolly Parton.

Ariana Grande was slated to sing at the ceremony, but she has pulled out of the show following a disagreement with producers and will not be in attendance. Read the full list of nominees here.