Watch Katy Perry & Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes & Miley Cyrus, & More Cover Dolly Parton At MusiCares Tribute

Ahead of the Grammys this weekend, the Recording Academy has named Dolly Parton the MusiCares Person Of The Year, making her the first-ever country music artist to be awarded the title. And last night, Parton was honored with a gala and tribute concert at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where artists including Pink, Mavis Staples, Chris Stapleton, Norah Jones, Leon Bridges, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Yolanda Adams, and Lauren Daigle paid tribute to her life, legacy, and music.

Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves previously teamed up to cover Parton’s “Here You Come Again” on an episode of CMT Crossroads in 2014, and last night, they did it again. “We love you, Dolly,” Perry said at the end of the performance. “We want to be like you when we grow up.” Miley Cyrus, Parton’s goddaughter, sang “Islands In The Stream” as a duet with Shawn Mendes with Mark Ronson supporting them on electric guitar. “This is the best night,” Cyrus said. “We just get to hear Dolly songs all night long.”

“It’s been such a thrill for me tonight to see all these great artists singing songs I’ve written or been a part of. Watching them is sort of like watching porn,” Parton joked. “You’re not personally involved but you still get off on it.” After receiving the Person Of The Year award from her old friends and musical partners Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, the latter making a rare public appearance since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012, Dolly herself closed out the evening with a performance of “Coat Of Many Colors” backed up by Linda Perry on acoustic guitar. Watch below.

Mais um trecho de Katy Perry e Kacey Musgraves cantando "Here You Come Again" no. #MusiCares pic.twitter.com/PWlbfGKEgJ — PKP MÍDIAS (@PKPsite) February 9, 2019

Chris Stapleton singing Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” at MusiCares gala for Dolly Parton. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/1o2CDbeUBe — Alex Dobuzinskis (@Adobreports) February 9, 2019