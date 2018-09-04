Dolly Parton will be named the MusiCares Person of the Year, making her the first country-music artist to earn the title. She will be honored by the Recording Academy in February 2019 during Grammy Week. The event will feature musical guests paying tribute to Parton. Last year’s honorees were Fleetwood Mac, the first band to receive the title. Proceeds from the MusiCares benefit concert will go to the MusiCares charity, the Recording Academy’s campaign to give music industry members a “place to turn in times of financial, medical, and personal need.”

Parton is a legendary country musician, author, amusement park mogul, and philanthropist. Her nonprofit, Imagination Library, mails free books to children. The organization recently delivered its one-hundred-millionth book. Last year, she released a children’s album called I Believe In You. She’ll receive her second star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year and has a scripted anthology coming to Netflix. Read our 10 Best Dolly Parton Songs list here.