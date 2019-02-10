Grammys 2019: Lady Gaga Sings “Shallow”

Lady Gaga performed her A Star Is Born track “Shallow” at the Grammys, sans her duet partner Bradley Cooper, who is overseas representing the film at the BAFTAs. Instead, Gaga just did the first verse herself, joined on-stage by the song’s co-writers Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Anthony Rossomando.

She was allowed to perform the full song, unlike her upcoming performance at the Oscars, where she’ll be limited to only 90 seconds.

Earlier in the night, Gaga accepted the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Shallow.” The song also won for Best Song Written For Visual Media. Gaga accepted her own award as well, for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Joanne.”

Watch the performance below.