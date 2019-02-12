Stereolab Playing Desert Daze ‘19, First North American Show In 11 Years

English-French avant-pop outfit Stereolab announced an indefinite hiatus back in 2009, after releasing ten albums over seventeen years. But this October, they’ll reunite at the eighth annual Desert Daze festival, making their first North American appearance in more than a decade. The three-day event goes from 8/10-13 at Moreno Beach in Lake Perris, CA.

Stereolab were previously announced as part of Primavera Sound in Barcelona. Desert Daze’s full lineup will be released on 2/19 at an “announcement party” at the Lodge Room’s Checker Hall in Highland Park. The announcement party doubles as a “celebratory career-spanning retrospective of Stereolab.” Check out the Desert Daze 2019 trailer below.

Limited early bird tickets are available now. Get them here.

