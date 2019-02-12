Watch BLACKPINK Make Their US TV Debut On Colbert

When the Coachella lineup came out last month, one of the best surprises was the inclusion of BLACKPINK, the South Korean girl group who are quickly becoming a massive global phenomenon. BLACKPINK have only existed since 2016, and they only just released their debut album BLACKPINK In Your Area in December, but there was more social-media furor around them than around any other act on that Coachella lineup. As it turns out, Coachella was just the beginning. This spring, BLACKPINK will launch a North American invasion with a quick arena tour, and they made their first big TV appearance on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show last night.

On Colbert, BLACKPINK performed their monster single “Ddu-du Ddu-du.” They totally lip-synced, but their precise and inventive choreography was a cool thing to witness. And unlike other K-pop stars who have tried to make an impact stateside, they didn’t switch their lyrics to English. But honestly, an American late-night show was not the right introduction for a group like this. Spectacle and fan hysteria are two of the key elements to K-pop’s appeal, and you just don’t get those in an American TV studio, with a muted crowd that’s there for other reasons. But the charm offensive has to start somewhere.

The Colbert performance simply couldn’t compete with the “Ddu-du Ddu-du” video, if only because none of the BLACKPINK members got to eat popcorn while riding disco-ball tanks on Colbert. Below, check out the Colbert performance as well as that “Ddu-du Ddu-du” video and the group’s slate of North American tour dates.

TOUR DATES:
4/12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
4/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
4/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
4/24 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
4/27 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
5/01 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
5/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
5/08 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Ft. Worth CC Arena

BLACKPINK will also be on Good Morning America today.

