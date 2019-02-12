Last month, the Bronx sing-rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie set a deeply dubious Billboard chart record. Hoodie SZN, the deeply mediocre album that A Boogie released near the end of last year, was the #1 album in the US. And it sold a grand total of 823 copies. That record might’ve seemed insurmountable, but A Boogie has now broken it himself. Hoodie SZN is once again the #1 album in America. And last week, as The New York Times reports, it sold a whopping total of 398 copies.

Now: Those numbers say more about the way we consume music today than they do about Hoodie SZN. Hoodie SZN has not been released in any physical formats. All 398 of those pure sales were downloads. And the album is a streaming success. According to Billboard, Hoodie SZN racked up 47,000 equivalent sales, almost entirely through streaming. That’s still extremely low for a #1 album, but any album that keeps returning to the #1 spot — especially when it didn’t debut at #1 — is a certifiable hit. (Hoodie SZN debuted at #2, behind 21 Savage’s i am > i was. A Boogie’s album has turned out to be more sustainably popular, though 21 Savage’s album rose to #2 this week, presumably after it got attention for his ICE arrest.)

Things should change next week, when the charts will contend with Ariana Grande’s new album thank u, next and the bump in interest that should’ve come from Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. Also of note: Last week’s #1, the Backstreet Boys’ comeback effort DNA took a steep fall to #24. And Maroon 5’s Red Pill Blues didn’t exactly get a huge lift from the group’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Last week, it was at #66. This week: #44.