On their own, Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield are two of the warmest, strongest voices in indie rock. Together, they are also also an extremely cool couple. And sometimes they play music together. We’ve heard what happens when Morby and Crutchfield get together to cover Everclear, the Velvet Underground, and Jason Molina. And now we get to hear what they do with a Bob Dylan classic.

Dylan’s “It Ain’t Me, Babe” is a beautiful and cold-blooded song, a song about letting a lover know that you will let them down every time. It first appeared on Dylan’s 1964 album Another Side Of Bob Dylan, and a whole host of artists have covered it over the years: Johnny Cash and June Carter, the Turtles, Johnny Thunders, Bryan Ferry, Kesha, plenty of others. And now Morby and Waxahatchee have taken a crack at it.

Morby and Crutchfield toured together in Australia at the end of last year, wrapping the trip up with a sold-out show at the Sydney Opera House. And now they’ve shared a very cool video of them singing the song together on one of the Opera House’s scenic balconies. They sing in absolutely stunning close harmony, with only Morby’s acoustic guitar to accompany them. It’s great. Watch it below.

These two should just go ahead and make a covers album.