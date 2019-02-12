21 Savage Out On Bond Pending Deportation Hearing

21 Savage has been released on bond, according to a TMZ report, pending an ICE deportation hearing. The rapper was arrested and detained at the beginning of February by Immigration And Customs Enforcement after it was revealed that he was in the United States with an expired visa and was actually born in the UK.

In a statement to TMZ, his lawyers said:

21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters — he says that while he wasn’t present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together. He will not forget this ordeal or any of the other fathers, sons, family members, and faceless people, he was locked up with or that remain unjustly incarcerated across the country. And he asks for your hearts and minds to be with them.

In a new video for Mic.com called “21 Ways You Could Be Detained If You’re Undocumented In America,” artists like Kendrick Lamar, SZA, DJ Khaled, and J. Cole express solidarity for 21 Savage: