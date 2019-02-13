Ciara just dropped a video for her new song “Greatest Love.” The clip features her showing off her moves in front of different colored backdrops, swaying and bopping in a different outfit to match every color.

“Greatest Love” is Ciara’s first release since last year’s singles, “Dose” and “Level Up,” both of which proved to be total bangers. “Greatest Love” is a declaration of devotion directed at Ciara’s husband, the NFL player Russell Wilson. On the other hand, some of the lyrics might be interpreted as subtle disses aimed at her ex, rapper Future. Ciara sings: “Never, ever met nobody real like this / Oh I should’ve known when you took my son as your own.”

Watch the video for “Greatest Love” below.