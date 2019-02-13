SASAMI – “Free” (Feat. Devendra Banhart) Video

Sasami Ashworth has collaborated with artists like Vagabon, Wild Nothing, Hand Habits, and Soko, and for two and a half years, she played synths in Cherry Glazerr. But now, the multi-instrumentalist and newly minted Artist To Watch is stepping out on her own as SASAMI, with her self-titled debut album set to arrive early next month on Domino. We’ve already heard “Callous,” “Not The Time,” and “Jealousy,” and today, she’s sharing another track.

While the upcoming SASAMI is a casually lush record, packed with layered synth textures and guitar tones, new song “Free” represents Ashworth at her quietest and most intimate. The stripped-back singer-songwriter arrangement lets her impeccable songcraft and knack for melody do all the heavy lifting, with Devendra Banhart stopping by to lend a few guest vocals.

SASAMI describes “Free” as “a lopsided duet about how destiny plays into matters of the heart — how sometimes when you lose in love, freedom is the consolation prize, and in that way, you’ve actually transcended.” The video, directed by Riley Blakeway and shot in Australia earlier this year, finds Ashworth contemplating various scenes of loneliness and the aftermath of destruction. Watch and listen below.

SASAMI is out 3/8 via Domino. Pre-order it here.