YNW Melly Charged In Double Murder

Today, Miramar police announced that emerging Florida rapper, who most recently collaborated with Kanye West on “Mixed Personalities,” shot two of his friends dead last October. As the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports, he then tried to make it look like they had died a drive-by shooting.

19 year-old YNW Melly, real name Jamell Demons, was arrested and charged “with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the October 2018 shooting deaths of the two men who had been described as his close friends.”

Victims Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas Jr., 19, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the hospital after the shooting on 10/26.