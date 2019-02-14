HÆLOS – “Boy / Girl”

The British electronic quartet HÆLOS are gearing up to release a new album called Any Random Kindness, their sophomore effort and the follow-up to their 2016 collection Full Circle. Late last year, we heard an early preview by way of “Buried In The Sand.” An official announcement and another single called “Kyoto” followed last month. And now, with Any Random Kindness still a couple months away, the group has shared another new track called “Boy / Girl.”

HÆLOS had already noted that one of the prevailing themes on Any Random Kindness was “the isolating nature of technology and social media.” That’s at the core of “Boy / Girl.” Here’s what the band had to say about the track:

“Boy / Girl” was one of the first songs we finished writing for Any Random Kindness. It’s about the breakdown of a relationship in the digital age and a retreat into the comforts of technology. A conversation between a boy and a girl filled with all the feelings of sadness and frustration at their inability to connect.

It’s a fairly relatable premise in the year 2019. Sonically, HÆLOS always traffic in darker aesthetics, but “Boy / Girl” may be the most anxious and melancholic single we’ve heard from Any Random Kindness thus far. Over sputtering beats and strangled synths, vocalists Lotti Benardout and Arthur Delaney trade lines back and forth; it illustrates the meaning of the song perfectly, two voices calling out to each other and occasionally intertwining yet fighting against the digital distortions surrounding them. (There’s also a haunting part in which Benardout slides into her upper register and offers up a pained melody reminiscent of Kate Bush.)

Overall, “Boy / Girl” feels like a claustrophobic cloud, mirroring a mind paralyzed by broken transmissions sent between two people on opposite sides of an online ether. The song is also sneakily catchy the more you listen to it, almost depicting the way it can be hard to get someone out of your head when they keep reappearing as a specter on social media — or when the circumstances refuse to let those voices totally fade away into the past. Check it out below.

Any Random Kindness is out 5/10 via Infectious. Pre-order it here.