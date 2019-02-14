Hand Habits – “what lovers do”

In 2017, after years spent as a backing musician for the likes of Kevin Morby, Weyes Blood, and Mega Bog, Meg Duffy stepped out on their own under the name Hand Habits. Their debut album Wildly Idle (Humble Before The Void) was an excellent collection of warm, comfortable folk-rock meditations, and next month, Duffy is getting ready to follow it up with a new album.

We’ve already heard two songs from the upcoming placeholder, the title track and “can’t calm down,” both of which cracked our 5 Best Songs Of The Week lists when they came out in January. Today, Duffy has shared a third track, “what lovers do,” and it’s just as good.

Wildfires burned through Southern California while Duffy wrote the majority of placeholder, and the image of fire burns itself through the record. “Fire is such a powerful symbol. It’s destructive, but it’s also generative,” Duffy says in a press release. “halfway with your hands into the fire of my desire,” they sing over languid guitar strums on new song “what lovers do.”

“Hesitation, revelation, and repetition-aspects of the story you can identify easily, and must be the witness and the participant,” Duffy tells The Fader, where the song premiered. “When the shame baton gets passed back and forth between parties, who is the fool? I could never claim to have a complete understanding.” Listen below.

placeholder is out 3/1 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.