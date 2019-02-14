Halsey Got A Giant Marilyn Manson Tattoo

Big week for Halsey! Over the weekend, the alternative artist pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live, hosting and performing on the same episode. And yesterday, she debuted a giant tattoo of Marilyn Manson’s face on her ribcage.

“adelaide today. absolutely obsessed. 💉 Manson by mega babe @celiadunne_tattoos,” Halsey wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the tattoo, a minimal black-and-white rendering of Manson’s eyes, nose, and lips. “got manson tatted on my ribs I love Adelaide so much already,” she tweeted.

Somewhat hilariously, some of her fans seemed to think that “Manson” was referring to Charles Manson, the cult leader and convicted murderer, prompting Halsey to tweet, “Marilyn. Not Charles. Sheeesh lol.” Check out the tattoo below.

got manson tatted on my ribs I love Adelaide so much already. — h (@halsey) February 13, 2019