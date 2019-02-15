Salaam Remi – “Find My Love” (Feat. Amy Winehouse And Nas)

The veteran producer Salaam Remi has been in the game for decades; he started out playing keyboards on a Kurtis Blow album in 1986. Over the years, he’s collaborated with Shabba Ranks, the Fugees, Whitney Houston, Ms. Dynamite, Jazmine Sullivan, and Miguel, among many others. He produced Ini Kamoze’s “Here Comes The Hotstepper,” one of the 10 or 15 best #1 singles of the ’90s. Last year, he teamed up with Black Thought for a really good collaborative EP. But for all he’s done with all these people, Remi will always probably be best-known for his work with two artists: Amy Winehouse and Nas. And now he’s got both of them on a song together.

Remi has regularly been working with Nas since the late ’90s, and he’s been the go-to producer on the last few Nas albums (or the last few non-Nasir albums, anyway). And he might be the first real established name who ever worked with Amy Winehouse. Remi produced Winehouse’s 2003 debut Frank, and he and Mark Ronson co-produced Winehouse’s generally beloved Back To Black.

Amy Winehouse has been dead for the better part of a decade, and as far as we know, she never even got to meet Nas. But on his new track “Find My Love,” Remi has taken some old unreleased Winehouse vocals and paired them with a new Nas verse. Pitchfork reports that the music for “Find My Love” came from a jam session that she recorded with Remi. And given the inorganic and stitched-together nature of the song, it hold together pretty well. Check it out below.

“Find My Love” will appear on Remi’s forthcoming compilation Do It For The Culture 2