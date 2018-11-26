Stream Black Thought & Salaam Remi’s New EP Streams Of Thought Vol. 2

A few months ago, Black Thought, longtime lead rapper for the Roots, released his first proper solo project. On his EP Streams Of Thought Vol. 1, Black Thought teamed up with veteran producer 9th Wonder and just rapped his ass off for five straight songs. And he wasn’t kidding about the “Vol. 1” part. Today, Black Thought has followed that EP up with the brand-new nine-song effort Streams Of Thought Vol. 2.

This time around, Black Thought has teamed up with a different producer: Salaam Remi, who’s even more of a veteran than 9th Wonder or Black Thought. Remi has been working steadily ever since the ’80s. He produced Ini Kamoze’s “Here Comes The Hotstepper.” He worked on the Fugees’ The Score. He’s worked extensively with Nas and Amy Winehouse. He’s a heavyweight.

It’s a treat to hear 23 minutes of warm, soulful Remi productions. And it’s even more of a thought to hear Black Thought going in straight through for that entire time. Streams Of Thought, Vol. 2 has no guest rappers and only a couple of guest singers, and it has Black Thought treating all these beats like he’s still doing that Funkmaster Flex freestyle: “Trust me, I’m deadly like the fentanyl that killed Prince and Tom Petty.” Stream it below.

Streams Of Thought Vol. 2 is out now.