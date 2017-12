Black Thought can do a lot of things. He’s a key part of the greatest late-night house band in TV history. He’s been singing a lot lately. He just played a pimp on the HBO The Deuce, and he was good on it. But Black Thought made his name rapping like a motherfucker, and that’s what he did today. You owe it to yourself to watch a progressively sweatier Black Thought, on the Funkmaster Flex show, spending 10 minutes tearing Mobb Deep’s “Burn” beat to pieces. It’s below.

You’re welcome.