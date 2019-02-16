Jenny Lewis: “I Am Deeply Troubled By Ryan Adams’ Alleged Behavior”

Jenny Lewis has spoken out in the wake of the allegations against Ryan Adams. Adams produced her last album, 2014’s The Voyager, and played on her upcoming album On The Line. “I am deeply troubled by Ryan Adams’ alleged behavior,” Lewis wrote on Twitter. “Although he and I had a working professional relationship, I stand in solidarity with the women who have come forward.”

This week, a number of women within in the music industry or connected to Adams accused the musician of sexual misconduct, emotional abuse, and manipulative behavior in a new expose in The New York Times. Adams’ upcoming album has been put on hold and the FBI has opened an investigation into his alleged sexually explicit text messages with an underage fan.

Many of Adams’ former collaborators have taken to Twitter to issue statements on the allegations. “My experience was nowhere near as personally involving, but yes the record ended and the similarities are upsetting,” Liz Phair wrote. “Believe women, believe survivors,” Natalie Prass said. When asked, Jason Isbell tweeted that he was not aware of Adams’ behavior but believes the allegations.

“To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly,” Adams tweeted after the Times report emerged. “But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate.” Through a lawyer, he denied many of the specific allegations, including that he “ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage.”

I am deeply troubled by Ryan Adams’ alleged behavior. Although he and I had a working professional relationship, I stand in solidarity with the women who have come forward. — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) February 16, 2019

If I do, I’ll write about it. But I think you can extrapolate. My experience was nowhere near as personally involving, but yes the record ended and the similarities are upsetting — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) February 14, 2019