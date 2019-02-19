Last year, Empath released their excellent Liberating Guilt And Fear tape and followed that up in the summer with a 7″ featuring two new tracks, “Polyfoam” and “Only One.” The Philadelphia four-piece landed on our Best New Bands Of 2018 list because of all that, and today they’re announcing their debut full-length. It’s called Active Listening: Night On Earth and it’s out in April.

“Soft Shape” is the first song they’re sharing from it, and it features a chugging rhythm on top of a bed of warm coos. Catherine Elicson’s voice clips at the margins: “We’re not as similar as I first thought we were,” she sings. “And who knew that would be so satisfying?” The band answers with a rickety breakdown. Later on, she asks, “Who knew that would be so terrifying?” and the response is much the same, softening the borders between the two emotions.

The track comes with a music video where Empath occupy an old house, performing in the kitchen and being surrounded by tons of baby dolls everywhere else.

Watch and listen below.

<a href="http://getbetterrecords.bandcamp.com/album/active-listening-night-on-earth" target="_blank">Active Listening: Night on Earth by Empath</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Soft Shape”

02 “Pure Intent”

03 “Roses That Cry”

04 “Hanging Out Of Cars”

05 “Rowing”

06 “Heaven”

07 “IV”

08 “Decor”

09 “Rodeo Fever”

TOUR DATES:

03/08 Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Festival

03/09 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

03/13-15 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/16 Dallas, TX @ Not So Fun Weekend

03/20 Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups

04/06 Harrisonburg, VA @ MACROCK Festival

Active Listening: Night On Earth is out 4/2 via Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.