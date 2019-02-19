Ryan Adams Guitarist Todd Wisenbacker: “My Life Has Become A Complete Shitstorm Of Someone Else’s Utter Delusion”

Last week, in a New York Times report, a number of prominent women, including Phoebe Bridgers and Mandy Moore, came forward to speak about Ryan Adams’ pattern of sexual abuse, misconduct, and coercion. (Through his lawyer, Adams denied that he’d done anything legally wrong.) Since then, the FBI has opened an inquiry into Adams, looking into the Times’ story about Adams sexting with a minor, and Adams’ label has cancelled plans to release his forthcoming album. Meanwhile, a number of Adams’ friends and collaborators — including Jenny Lewis, Liz Phair, and Jason Isbell — have shared statements critical of Adams. And now Adams’ guitarist Todd Wisenbacker has shared a statement of his own, urging Adams to “get help” and saying that he tried to intervene even though he chose not to believe that Adams could be “this much of a monster.”

Wisenbacker has been working with Adams for a few years, and he’s also one half of La Sera with his wife, the Vivian Girls member Katy Goodman. (Adams produced La Sera’s 2016 album Music For Listening To Music To.) As Pitchfork points out, Wisenbacker has shared an Instagram post captioned “This is incredibly hard for me to do but Ryan please get help.” In that post, he wrote this:

There were times when I chose to believe his insane version of the truth because it was easier than believing that anyone is capable of being this much of a monster. It’s sickening and embarrassing. I’ve recently learned that pretty much everything he’s ever told me is a like upon a lie upon a lie. There are excuses and denials for everything. Some time ago I told him to get help and he asked me to help him. I don’t regret and will never regret trying to help someone in real need- I believe in forgiveness, redemption and recovery, but my life has become a complete shitstorm of someone else’s utter delusion. I didn’t want to say anything because I’m actively afraid for the safety of my family, but I do realize that I have a responsibility to speak up. The women that spoke out are brave beyond words.

Here’s the post:

Meanwhile, Goodman also shared a post, writing, “Believe the women who have told their stories about Ryan Adams.”