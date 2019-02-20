Vampire Weekend – “Harmony Hall” Video

I’ve probably listened to Vampire Weekend’s Father Of The Bride lead single “Harmony Hall” more than every other song released in 2019 so far put together. For reasons detailed here, I absolutely love “Harmony Hall.” Can’t get enough of it. Lately, when I’m not sure what I want to listen to, I always seem to gravitate back to Ezra Koenig’s grand reintroduction. I basically have been mainlining this thing for a month, and as of today I can do so with visual accompaniment.

Directed by Emmett Malloy — who previously helmed VW’s videos for “Holiday” and “Giving Up The Gun” — the clip finds Ezra Koenig cooking breakfast in the kitchen while one of the wicked snakes from the lyrics hangs around. In other shots, Koenig and friends bop around against a blank backdrop, with the camera work and wardrobe creating an extremely ’90s sensation. At the end, he feeds the meal to his bandmates plus Ariel Rechtshaid, Jonah Hill, and Dev Hynes. And is that Danielle Haim somewhere in there, too?

Watch below, and look out for the Hill-directed “Sunflower” video some time in the future.

Father Of The Bride is out this spring on Columbia.