Looks Like Jonah Hill Directed A Vampire Weekend Video At Zabar’s

Zabar’s — a longstanding gourmet food emporium on Manhattan’s Upper West Side specializing in smoked fish, caviar, babka, and other delicacies — is suddenly getting a lot of exposure via prestige pop culture. Last year Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant ate bread from Zabar’s in the Oscar-nominated Can You Ever Forgive Me? And as West Side Rag points out, Wednesday night the company’s Broadway shop served as the set for a Vampire Weekend music video directed by Jonah Hill.

Hill and Ezra Koenig were spotted behind the fish counter at Zabar’s last night. They reportedly were filming a video as customers continued to shop; some of the patrons were chosen to appear by the counter, while others complained that the PA was blocking access to their dinner. A crew member told onlookers that the video is designed to show “a day on the Upper West Side.”

Also spotted in Zabar’s was the Internet’s Steve Lacy, who features on a new Vampire Weekend song called “Flower Moon” previewed by the band at a concert last summer. So maybe this is the “Flower Moon” video, or maybe it’s for a different collaboration with Lacy. With at least two more two-song drops expected before VW’s new album Father Of The Bride arrives this spring, we will probably find out soon. In the meantime, keeping jamming “Harmony Hall” and check out photos and a video snippet from the shoot below.