Vampire Weekend performed their second Father’s Day Weekend show today at Ojai, California’s Libbey Bowl. They performed several live debuts with their new touring lineup at last night’s show, and tonight they played a snippet of a new song, “Flower Moon,” from their forthcoming LP4.

“Flower Moon” features the Internet’s Steve Lacy. Frontman Ezra Koenig sings over a soft guitar in footage from the evening, “If the sun don’t make things right, then it’s gonna take a year.” He continues, “And then Steve Lacy goes: Gonna take a yeaaaar.” Watch the clip below.

VAMPIRE WEEKEND NEW MUSIC PREVIEW – FLOWER MOON:

Today at their second show at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai, CA, Vampire Weekend previewed a snippet of a new song from LP4 called Flower Moon, which features Steve Lacy. https://t.co/lRibHKlZ6P pic.twitter.com/zKDWlrt5gO — Team Vampire Weekend (@teamvampyweeks) June 17, 2018

The band also covered the Beatles, Dusty Springfield, and the Velvet Undergound.