Vampire Weekend Tease New Song “Flower Moon” Featuring Steve Lacy At Second Ojai Show

CREDIT: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for A+E Networks

Vampire Weekend performed their second Father’s Day Weekend show today at Ojai, California’s Libbey Bowl. They performed several live debuts with their new touring lineup at last night’s show, and tonight they played a snippet of a new song, “Flower Moon,” from their forthcoming LP4.

“Flower Moon” features the Internet’s Steve Lacy. Frontman Ezra Koenig sings over a soft guitar in footage from the evening, “If the sun don’t make things right, then it’s gonna take a year.” He continues, “And then Steve Lacy goes: Gonna take a yeaaaar.” Watch the clip below.

The band also covered the Beatles, Dusty Springfield, and the Velvet Undergound.

Tags: Ezra Koenig, Steve Lacy, The Internet, The Velvet Underground, Vampire Weekend