Vampire Weekend played their first full show in four years last night at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai, California. After performing their debut self-titled album from front-to-back, the band launched into “White Sky” from their sophomore album Contra, followed by songs from their most recent release Modern Vampires Of The City, a few live debuts, and special guest collaborations.
They played MVOC’s “Worship You” live for the first time along with Ezra Koenig’s collabs with SBTRKT (“New Dorp”) and Makonnen (“Down 4 So Long”). Makonnen himself and Despot joined in on the latter. There was also a cover: “Right Down The Line,” by Gerry Rafferty, which the group first did in a surprise performance for Scott Rogowsky’s comedy show in April.
Springtime Carnivore’s Greta Morgan and Human Natural’s Brian Roberts also made their first official appearance as full-time members of the touring lineup. Watch footage from the show below.
#VAMPIREWEEKEND https://t.co/bzjgP5SGXl
— Lila F. (@Lila_64) June 17, 2018
UPDATE: At the band’s second Ojai show on Sunday, Ezra teased the new song “Flower Moon” featuring Steve Lacy…
VAMPIRE WEEKEND NEW MUSIC PREVIEW – FLOWER MOON:
Today at their second show at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai, CA, Vampire Weekend previewed a snippet of a new song from LP4 called Flower Moon, which features Steve Lacy. https://t.co/lRibHKlZ6P pic.twitter.com/zKDWlrt5gO
— Team Vampire Weekend (@teamvampyweeks) June 17, 2018