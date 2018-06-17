Vampire Weekend played their first full show in four years last night at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai, California. After performing their debut self-titled album from front-to-back, the band launched into “White Sky” from their sophomore album Contra, followed by songs from their most recent release Modern Vampires Of The City, a few live debuts, and special guest collaborations.

They played MVOC’s “Worship You” live for the first time along with Ezra Koenig’s collabs with SBTRKT (“New Dorp”) and Makonnen (“Down 4 So Long”). Makonnen himself and Despot joined in on the latter. There was also a cover: “Right Down The Line,” by Gerry Rafferty, which the group first did in a surprise performance for Scott Rogowsky’s comedy show in April.

Springtime Carnivore’s Greta Morgan and Human Natural’s Brian Roberts also made their first official appearance as full-time members of the touring lineup. Watch footage from the show below.

UPDATE: At the band’s second Ojai show on Sunday, Ezra teased the new song “Flower Moon” featuring Steve Lacy…