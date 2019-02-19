Watch The Trailer For HBO’s Michael Jackson Documentary Leaving Neverland

The first trailer for Leaving Neverland has been released. The documentary, which debuted at Sundance, will air on HBO in March.

It focuses on two men who say that when they were children they were abused by Michael Jackson. After it screened at Sundance, the Jackson estate released a statement decrying the film as “a tabloid character assassination,” insisting that it “isn’t a documentary.”

Director Dan Reed responded by saying: “It’s not a film about Michael. … The film itself is an account of sexual abuse, how sexual abuse happens and then how the consequences play out later in life.”

The four-hour documentary will air over two nights, 3/3 and 3/4, on HBO. Watch the trailer below.