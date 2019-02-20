London musician Nilüfer Yanya is just about a month away from releasing her debut full-length Miss Universe. She’s been pumping out one pop gem after another — check our coverage of “Heavyweight Champion Of The Year” and “In Your Head” — in the lead up. Today, she’s dropped another one from Miss Universe that further expands the album’s eclectic range.

“Tears” is a bouncy, self-aware piece of polished synth-pop, perfected by Yanya’s charming delivery. “All I really want is/ Somebody to stop/ Somebody to hold me back,” she pouts. “It gets worse/ If it’s not you,” she stresses playfully. The track coheres all the more thanks to its kitschy lyric video with a style reminiscent of internet Flash animation of the early aughts.

Listen to “Tears” below.

Miss Universe is out 3/22 via ATO. Pre-order it here.