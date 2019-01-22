Over the last few years, Nilüfer Yanya has built up an impressive but disparate collection of songs, including “Baby Luv,” “Thanks 4 Nothing,” and “Heavyweight Champion Of The Year.” That last one, which was released in November, is the only one on her just-announced debut album, Miss Universe, which also features 16 other tracks — some of them interlude-length — including her latest single, the scuzzy and catchy “In Your Head,” which today gets a music video directed by ENERGYFORCE featuring Yanya looking very cool wandering around California.

“Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me and I get trapped. There’s the things I need disguised as things I think I only want, things I think I’m choosing out of choice not necessity,” Yanya said in a press release. “Sometimes this only becomes clear in retrospect, or maybe it will never become clear. Some people may call that being paranoid. I think that’s what I wrote the song about, but what’s interesting to me, and what I think I was trying to get at, is the illusion of freedom.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “WWAY HEALTH”

02 “In Your Head”

03 “Paralysed”

04 “Angels”

05 “Experience?”

06 “Paradise”

07 “Baby Blu”

08 “Warning”

09 “Heat Rises”

10 “Melt”

11 “‘Sparkle’ GOD HELP ME”

12 “Safety Net”

13 “Tears”

14 “Monsters Under The Bed”

15 “The Unordained”

16 “Give Up Function”

17 “Heavyweight Champion Of The Year”

Miss Universe is out 3/22 via ATO.