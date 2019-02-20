Scottish power pop institution Teenage Fanclub released their last album, Here, back in 2016. At the time, it was their first album in six years. Today, they release their first new music since that LP and since bassist, vocalist, and founding member Gerard Love left the band last year.
The new song is called “Everything Is Falling Apart.” It was recorded in Hamburg last month with the band’s new official touring line up, which comprises original members Raymond McGinley on vocals and guitar and Norman Blake on guitar, along with Francis Macdonald on drums, David McGowan on bass, and Euros Childs on keys. The single precedes Teenage Fanclub’s forthcoming North American tour, starting in Vancouver tomorrow night, where the band will be playing new never-before-heard material, plus tracks from throughout their discography.
Watch director Donald Milne’s “Everything Is Falling Apart” video below and check out Teenage Fanclub’s upcoming tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
02/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
02/22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
02/23 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
02/25 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
02/26-27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
03/02 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
03/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
03/05 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
03/06 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/07 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/08 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
03/09 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
03/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
03/13 – New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
03/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Brooklyn
03/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/18 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
“Everything Is Falling Apart” is out now.