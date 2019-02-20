Scottish power pop institution Teenage Fanclub released their last album, Here, back in 2016. At the time, it was their first album in six years. Today, they release their first new music since that LP and since bassist, vocalist, and founding member Gerard Love left the band last year.

The new song is called “Everything Is Falling Apart.” It was recorded in Hamburg last month with the band’s new official touring line up, which comprises original members Raymond McGinley on vocals and guitar and Norman Blake on guitar, along with Francis Macdonald on drums, David McGowan on bass, and Euros Childs on keys. The single precedes Teenage Fanclub’s forthcoming North American tour, starting in Vancouver tomorrow night, where the band will be playing new never-before-heard material, plus tracks from throughout their discography.

Watch director Donald Milne’s “Everything Is Falling Apart” video below and check out Teenage Fanclub’s upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

02/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

02/22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

02/23 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

02/25 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

02/26-27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/02 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

03/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

03/05 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

03/06 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/07 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

03/08 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

03/09 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

03/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/13 – New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

03/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Brooklyn

03/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/18 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

CREDIT: Donald Milne

“Everything Is Falling Apart” is out now.