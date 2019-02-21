Pure Bathing Culture – “Devotion”

Portland indie-pop duo and Band To Watch alumni Pure Bathing Culture released their last album, Pray For Rain, back in 2015. Last year, the band dropped a full album cover of the Blue Nile’s 1989 lost treasure Hats. Now, they’re gearing up to share their new LP, Night Pass. Today, we hear its lead single, “Devotion.”

“Devotion” is a triumphant, ’80s-indebted jaunt, created out of a rough patch, along with the rest of the album. Pray For Rain was recorded with Tucker Martine (REM, My Morning Jacket, Neko Case, Spoon), just after the band had lost their label and team.

Pure Bathing Culture expand on “Devotion” in a statement:

There are a number of songs on this album that involve one lover telling another that whatever it is they are up against, they can make it through it together, that they will support them in the process, that they want to inspire them through it. The verses of “Devotion” in particular deal with someone who repeatedly feels unconfident or like they are left behind, but are inevitably saved by love. Devotion is the act of supporting each other and not giving up; it’s what makes things magic. When we come together and make something, when we put the stars in the jewels, when we repeat this over and over again, it’s all we can do. It’s the ritual that perpetuates love.

Listen to “Devotion” below.

Tour dates

05/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall OTR ^

05/02 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theater ^

05/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Covenant Fine Arts Center ^

05/04 – Ann Arbor, MI at The Ark ^

05/07 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater ^

05/08 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre ^

05/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fitzgerald Theater ^

05/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fitzgerald Theater ^

05/12 – Des Moines, IA @ The Franklin ^

05/15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

05/17 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theater ^

05/18 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s ^

05/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

05/22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

05/23 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat *

05/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

05/31 – Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theatre

06/01 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

06/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre

06/7-8 – Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival

^ with Lucius

* with American Football

Night Pass is out 4/26 via Infinite Companion. Pre-order it here.