Oscars 2019: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Perform “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” Introduced By Kacey Musgraves
The Coen Brothers’ latest film, The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, is up for three Oscars this year, including the award for Best Original Song for “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings.” The song was written by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, and we actually premiered it on this here site last year.
Though the version of “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” you hear in the film is sung by its star, Tim Blake Nelson, the actor didn’t perform the song at the ceremony. Instead, Welch and Rawlings took the stage. Watch their performance below.
