Six years ago, we bestowed Band To Watch honors on Bars Of Gold, a hearty experimental punk combo featuring members of Bear Vs. Shark and Wildcatting. Alas, those outside the band’s native Michigan haven’t had much chance to watch them since then; they haven’t released an album since 2013’s Wheels. Thankfully, they’ve resurfaced today with a new song and video for “Sometimes,” which is off of their upcoming LP titled SHELTERS.

It sounds like they didn’t waste a second of their time away. Comparing this new track to “Blue Lightening” from 2013, they’ve relied on very similar elements, but there’s a tone of confidence that comes through the lyrics that can only be attributed to continual refinement and distillation. On the musical side, sawtooth guitar and bass work heaves amongst groans and growls that seem to wreak psychic havoc.

Directed by Tony Wolski, the video feels like a Portlandia skit waiting to happen, as couples in a colorful restaurant converse out of earshot while the leader singer looks on with distain. It takes a bizarre turn as he finds himself sitting at a table, ignoring his date when from across the room, someone throws a balled up napkin that reads “STOP BEING AN ASSHOLE.” The shot pans over, and it turns out he threw the napkin at himself.

Watch the video for “Sometimes” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Worthless Chorus”

02 “Atlantic City”

03 “$20″

04 “Sometimes”

05 “Beans”

06 “Madonna”

07 “Montana”

08 “Plywood To Pine”

09 “G”

SHELTERS is out 4/12 on Equal Vision Records. You can pre-order it here.