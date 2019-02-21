Halsey and English pop artist Yungblud recently collaborated on a new single, “11 Minutes,” featuring Travis Barker. They shared a kiss in the song’s music video, stirring up dating rumors. Today, the two covered Death Cab For Cutie’s hit from 2005’s Plans, “I Will Follow You Into The Dark.” Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, plays piano, the violins come in, and they both sing, “If there’s no one beside you / When your soul embarks / I will follow you into the dark.” Earlier this month, Halsey hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live. Yungblood released his debut album, 21st Century Liability, last year. Watch and listen to Halsey and Yungblud’s cover of “I Will Follow You Into The Dark” below.