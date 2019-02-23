Inter Arma – “Stillness”

We named Inter Arma’s last album, Paradise Gallows, the best metal album of 2016. The Richmond, Virginia band are about to follow it up with the new album Sulphur English, and we’ve already heard one track, a six-minute crusher called “Citadel.” This week, they’ve shared another.

At nearly 10 minutes long, “Stillness,” the latest installment of Adult Swim’s Singles series, is even more epic in scope. Beginning as more of a psych-folk song than a metal song, its windswept vistas of lovely acoustic guitar gradually build to a heavy post-metal climax. Listen below.

Sulphur English is out 4/12 via Relapse. Pre-order it here.