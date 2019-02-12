Inter Arma – “Citadel”

Inter Arma’s last album, 2016’s Paradise Gallows, landed the top spot on our list of best metal albums from that year, and today the Richmond, Virginia-based band has announced their follow-up. It’s called Sulphur English and it’ll be out in April. They’re sharing its first single, “Citadel,” today.

“The lyrics to ‘Citadel’ were written as a sort of clarion call to myself about overcoming depression and the demons that manifest with it. It, like most of the lyrical content on the record, is deeply personal to me,” vocalist Mike Paparo said in a statement. “For the band as a whole, ‘Sulphur English’ is an ill-tempered, unrepentant act of defiance towards stagnation and complacency. We create this music on our own terms and we refuse to compromise our collective vision, for better or worse.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bumgardner”

02 “A Waxen Sea”

03 “Citadel”

04 “Howling Lands”

05 “Stillness”

06 “Observances Of The Path”

07 “The Atavist’s Meridian”

08 “Blood On The Lupines”

09 “Sulphur English”

Sulphur English is out 4/12 via Relapse. Pre-order it here.