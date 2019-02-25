Pottery – “Lady Solinas”

Pottery made their debut back in November with a wired single called “Hank Williams.” Today, the Montreal-based five-piece announce their forthcoming debut EP, No. 1, and share a new single, “Lady Solinas.” The track comes with a simple line animation by their drummer Paul Jacobs.

Lead singer Austin Boylan explains, “‘Lady Solinas’ is a satirical take on the story of Andy Warhol’s shooter, Valerie Solanas (Warhol’s writer of the screenplay UP YOUR ASS, also the writer of SCUM Manifesto). The story is used to consider the power of passion in artists and its effect on their mental condition. Although the lyrics hold a serious message, the approach to convey it is ultimately comedic.”

The track turns from jangly to jagged as Boylan’s voice grows harsh and guitars speed up, “So make a quick decision / A killer or a feminist.” Pottery recorded No. 1 in just two nights with some tracks only requiring one take. The band cite Orange Juice, Josef K, and Devo as primary influences in the album’s press release.

Listen to “Lady Solinas” below and check out Pottery’s upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Smooth Operator”

02 “Spell”

03 “Hank Williams”

04 “Lady Solinas”

05 “Worked Up”

06 “The Craft”

07 “Lifeline Costume”

TOUR DATES:

03/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

03/13 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/14 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

03/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent*

03/23 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

03/24 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

03/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret*

03/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry*

03/28 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle*

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ El Club*

03/30 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck*

03/31 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz*

04/02 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott*

04/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s*

04/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade*

04/06 – Washington, DC @ DC9*

05/11 – Leeds, UK @ Gold Sounds Festival

05/12 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

05/14 – Manchester, UK @ The Castle

05/16 – London, UK @ Sebright Arms

05/19 – Hasselt, BE @ MOD Club

05/21 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

05/23 – Angers, FR @ Joker Pub

05/24 – Rouen, FR @ Rush @ Le 106

05/24-25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08/17 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Greenman Festival

08/11 – Wiltshire, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

*supporting Viagra Boys

CREDIT: Luke Orlando

No. 1 is out 5/10 via Partisan Records.